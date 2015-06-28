› Home ›
How to find appropriate housing for loved ones
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/31/2018 - 11:04am
Jerrilene Washington
Because mental health issues affect so many aspects of life, people who live with them may need many services, such as help with social skills, personal care, employment, housing, finances, education and medical treatment.
The most effective community service programs build on individual strengths, provide a sense of belonging, emphasize the possibility of work and personal growth and are driven by the particular needs and preferences of each person.
