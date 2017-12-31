› Home ›
State takes a shot at the flu
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/31/2018 - 11:00am

There are valid reasons why people decide not to take a flu shot. Inaccessibility to the vaccine isn’t among them and especially not today.
Flu shots are available free of charge until 4:30 p.m. today at the Lincoln Parish Health Unit, located at 405 East Georgia Ave. in Ruston.
The offering is part of a statewide program aimed at combatting what health officials say could be Louisiana’s worse flu season ever.
To receive the injection, all you have to do go ask for it. Be sure to bring your private insurance, Medicare or Medicaid card, if you have one.
