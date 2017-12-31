› Home ›
Louisiana man freed from life sentence, cleared in 1979 rape
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/31/2018 - 10:58am
in
GRETNA (AP) — A Louisiana man imprisoned for nearly four decades walked free Tuesday after his conviction in a 1979 rape was thrown out and prosecutors agreed to dismiss the charge.
Malcolm Alexander, 58, sat quietly and smiled broadly as friends and relatives applauded and cried after state District Judge June Darensburg ordered his release. Roughly two hours later, he walked out of the Jefferson Parish jail in the New Orleans suburb of Gretna.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos