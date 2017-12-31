  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Louisiana man freed from life sentence, cleared in 1979 rape

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/31/2018 - 10:58am
in

GRETNA (AP) — A Louisiana man imprisoned for nearly four decades walked free Tuesday after his conviction in a 1979 rape was thrown out and prosecutors agreed to dismiss the charge.

Malcolm Alexander, 58, sat quietly and smiled broadly as friends and relatives applauded and cried after state District Judge June Darensburg ordered his release. Roughly two hours later, he walked out of the Jefferson Parish jail in the New Orleans suburb of Gretna.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share