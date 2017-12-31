  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Annual youth art festival seeks entries

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/31/2018 - 10:54am
Heather Small Hawley
Submitted photo - Attendees at last year’s Earvin Ryland Youth Art Festival examine different pieces of art.

Last year, more than 100 local students participated in the Ruston Kiwanis Club’s Earvin Ryland Youth Art Festival — a record for the event — and this year, Eric McCulloch, organizer of the event, is hoping for even more entries.

The event is open to students in grades seven through 12. Entry deadline is Monday.

Entry forms and rules are available at all parish schools, Kiwainis members and online at kiwanisruston.org.

