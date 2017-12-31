› Home ›
Annual youth art festival seeks entries
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/31/2018 - 10:54am
Heather Small Hawley
Last year, more than 100 local students participated in the Ruston Kiwanis Club’s Earvin Ryland Youth Art Festival — a record for the event — and this year, Eric McCulloch, organizer of the event, is hoping for even more entries.
The event is open to students in grades seven through 12. Entry deadline is Monday.
Entry forms and rules are available at all parish schools, Kiwainis members and online at kiwanisruston.org.
