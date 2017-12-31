  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Bearcats’ Samuel commits to McNeese

  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/30/2018 - 10:55am
in
T. Scott Boatright
101317 RHS Samuel C.jpg
Leader file photo - Ruston’s Tahj Samuel (9) was a standout on both defense and offense during the Bearcats’ 2017 football season.

Ruston High’s Tahj Samuel, the Ruston Daily Leader’s Fred Dean Defensive Player of the Year, says he has decided McNeese State is the place he’ll continue his football career on the collegiate level.

The versatile Samuel, who played defensive end, linebacker, fullback and running back for the Bearcats as a senior, posted on Twitter that he has verbally committed to play at McNeese.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share