Bearcats’ Samuel commits to McNeese
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/30/2018 - 10:55am
T. Scott Boatright
Ruston High’s Tahj Samuel, the Ruston Daily Leader’s Fred Dean Defensive Player of the Year, says he has decided McNeese State is the place he’ll continue his football career on the collegiate level.
The versatile Samuel, who played defensive end, linebacker, fullback and running back for the Bearcats as a senior, posted on Twitter that he has verbally committed to play at McNeese.
