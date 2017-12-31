› Home ›
Answering questions about sticker weed
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/30/2018 - 10:45am
Gary Stockton
Every summer I receive more phone calls about lawn burweed or sticker weed than any other lawn problem that we have. During the summer is when the stickers show up. The stickers are the seeds that the plant produces to get next year’s crop in the ground and ready to come up.
The biggest problem with controlling lawn burweed is that once we notice the stickers it is really too late to do anything about them. The plant has matured and is at the end of its life cycle so it’s about to die anyway. The stickers will stay around for a bit even on the dead plant.
