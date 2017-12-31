› Home ›
State Department of Health to give free flu vaccines Wednesday
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/30/2018 - 10:34am
in
Heather Small Hawley
The Louisiana Department of Health is offering flu vaccines at no cost at more than 60 Parish Health Units across the state.
The shot will be offered from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Lincoln Parish Health Unit.
“The vaccine is available to anyone who has not yet received a vaccine this flu season,” according to a press release from DHH.
Flu season is severe this year, said Dr. Frank Welch, state immunization medical director.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos