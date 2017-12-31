  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
St. Jude spells success, survival for stylist

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 01/29/2018 - 11:29am
in
Leader News Service
faile.jpg

Ruston resident and native Ansleigh Faile is a St. Jude success story.

And she wants to tell that story so area residents become aware of what their contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital can mean.

Diagnosed with Stage 4 non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma at age 2, she’s now 22 years old and has been in remission almost ever since she began treatment.

