› Home ›
New Tech receives grant for robotics team
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 01/29/2018 - 11:25am
in
Derek J. Amaya
The Robotics and Competition Foundation recently awarded The New Tech Academies of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics at Ruston High School approximately $1,500 in materials needed to establish their robotics team for the VEX Robotics competition.
New Tech Academies was one of 10 Louisiana schools to receive the VEX Robotics Competition grant awarded by the Louisiana STEM Advisory Council initiative under the auspices of the state Board of Regents, Dustin Whitlock, New Tech Academies director, said.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos