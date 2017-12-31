› Home ›
LSBA presents award to Ruston Attorney
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 01/29/2018 - 11:18am
in
Leader News Service
The Louisiana State Bar Association presented Ruston attorney Pamela A. Stewart with a Citizen Lawyer Award on Jan. 20. The award was presented by 2017-18 LSBA President Dona Kay Renegar at a ceremony during the LSBA’s Midyear Meeting in Baton Rouge.
The Citizen Lawyer Awards, originally named the Crystal Gavel Awards, were created in 2001 to recognize outstanding lawyers and judges who have been unsung heroes and heroines in their communities. Recipients are selected based upon service in their local communities and in local organizations.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos