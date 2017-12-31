› Home ›
Boogie’s loss no dancing matter for Pelicans
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 01/29/2018 - 11:12am
T. Scott Boatright
Ecstasy somehow morphed into agony in mere seconds.
The Who Dat Nation knows too much about that.
Over the past two weekends NOLA professional sports fans have seen exciting postseason dreams evaporate in a nightmarish mushroom cloud of doom.
Twice in as many weekends I’ve screamed “No!” ... before sinking into the sofa ... feeling the harsh, burning pain of intense fandom.
And that close together ... both that painful ... ...Who Dat believe what has happened? Because I don’t.
