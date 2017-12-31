  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Hilltoppers stop Lady Techsters

  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 01/29/2018 - 11:08am
in
Leader Sports Service
012918 Techsters Anthony C.jpg
Photo by DONNY CROWE/LATechSportsPix.com - Louisiana Tech junior guard Kierra Anthony scored a game-high 18 points but the Lady Techsters fell 74-64 to WKU Sunday afternoon.

Tashia Brown scored 26 points and league leader Western Kentucky forced 25 turnovers in downing Louisiana Tech 74-64 before 2,134 fans at the Thomas Assembly Center Sunday afternoon.

Tech head coach Brooke Stoehr’s team saw some major strides from a number of individuals in the loss, but the inability to take care of the basketball as a team ultimately spoiled the Lady Techsters chance of upsetting the Conference USA leader.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share