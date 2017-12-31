› Home ›
Hilltoppers stop Lady Techsters
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 01/29/2018 - 11:08am
Leader Sports Service
Tashia Brown scored 26 points and league leader Western Kentucky forced 25 turnovers in downing Louisiana Tech 74-64 before 2,134 fans at the Thomas Assembly Center Sunday afternoon.
Tech head coach Brooke Stoehr’s team saw some major strides from a number of individuals in the loss, but the inability to take care of the basketball as a team ultimately spoiled the Lady Techsters chance of upsetting the Conference USA leader.
