Reader writes about state of higher education
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 01/29/2018 - 11:04am
These days, Louisiana citizens are seeing more headlines of a looming “fiscal cliff” and budget crisis.
This is the financial mess our state is in from poor planning by our governors and legislators.
The current governor and Legislators are faced yet again with the problem of more expenses than income, thus a budget crisis and ‘fiscal cliff.”
Gov. John Bel Edwards will propose a new budget and the Legislators will debate to accept or change the budget.
