The night I had coffee with a local legend

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 01/29/2018 - 11:03am
Randy Rogers
Somebody once told me that the best reason to be home at a decent hour is because the only people out after midnight are cops and drunks.

Me and my best buddy, Terry “T-bone” Presley, were up past the witching hour one night having a late-night breakfast at the Ruston’s Huddle House when I glanced over at the stool next to me and sitting there having a cup of coffee was Eddie Robinson.

That’s right, Glum Eddie, the legendary Grambling coach. I felt like I was sitting next to Shoeless Joe Jackson or some other ghost. I didn’t know for sure if he was real or that I should speak to him.

