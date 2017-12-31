› Home ›
Ryan Allen back again to Super Bowl
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 01/28/2018 - 1:53am
in
O. K. Davis
Corral-ing notes from the sports world:
• Former Louisiana Tech University punter RYAN ALLEN definitely picked the right franchise to continue his playing career when his All-American days with the Bulldogs were over.
Allen chose to be a free agent with the New England Patriots and the rest is history.
The only two-time Ray Guy Award winner in NCAA history and his teammates are back in the Super Bowl. Again.
The Salem, Oregon, native already owns two world championship rings and will be seeking a third against the Philadelphia Eagles next month in Minneapolis.
