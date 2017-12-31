  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Late surge lifts Lady Techsters over ODU

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 01/28/2018 - 1:50am
Leader Sports Service
Photo by DONNY CROWE/LATechSportsPix.com - Louisiana Tech’s Kierra Anthony goes up for a shot during Friday night’s home win over Old Dominion.

Louisiana Tech hit some big shots late and the Lady Techsters knocked down free throws in a 13-0 game-ending run in defeating Old Dominion 59-45 before 2,229 fans Friday night at the Thomas Assembly Center.

With Tech (13-7, 4-3 Conference USA) clinging to a 46-45 lead following the sixth three-pointer of the game by ODU freshman guard Victoria Morris with 3:54 to play, the Lady Techsters turned to a zone defense that stymied the Monarchs.

