Tale of tape in big buck season wrap-up
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 01/28/2018 - 1:19am
Glynn Harris
Unless you hunt deer with stick and string, it’s time to clean the rifle and store it along with your other hunting equipment and camo stuff back where it was when you took it out in October. Except for a few days left for primitive firearms hunting in areas 4, 5, 6 and 9 of southern Louisiana (see regulations for details) and archery season which continues in most of the state until the fat lady sings on Wednesday, deer season 2017-18 is history.
