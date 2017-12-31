› Home ›
Discarded fishing line cripples fowl at Shreveport duck pond
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 01/28/2018 - 1:15am
SHREVEPORT (AP) — Shreveport veterinarian Dr. Gia Morgan bent over the swollen foot of a one-legged goose on a chilly Saturday afternoon when frost still lay crystallized on the ground.
The goose had been rescued from the East Kings Highway Park, better known as the duck pond. The goose’s remaining leg had been caught in and then cut by discarded fishing line.
A concerned citizen had phoned after spotting the goose hobbling on shore. A volunteer with Morgan’s wildlife rehabilitation nonprofit had journeyed to the pond, twice, before catching the injured animal.
