Bearcats fall to Arcadia, W. Monroe

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 01/28/2018 - 12:40am
T. Scott Boatright
Leader photo by T. SCOTT BOATRIGHT - A 10-point effort from Ruston’s Shaq Thompson (4) wasn’t enough Saturday night as the Bearcats fell in a 45-44 home barnburner to Arcadia.

Free throws can be the difference in a tight basketball game.

The Ruston High School Bearcats found that out the hard way Saturday as they fell 45-44 in a hard fought home contest against Arcadia.

Ruston tried to make a move with 3:44 remaining to move out in front 35-34 on a 3-pointer by Tre Griffin— his third trey of the game.

The teams traded points until the 1:21 mark of the fourth quarter when a Jalen Garrison layup put the Bearcats on top 42-41.

