Seven Saints set for Pro Bowl
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 01/28/2018 - 12:37am
Leader Staff Report
Quarerback Drew Brees, defensive end Cameron Jordan, running backs Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, receiver Michael Thomas, cornerback Marshon Lattimore and offensive Larry Warford will all represent the New Orleans Saints in the Pro Bowl and will coached by the Saints staff.
The starts at 2 p.m. today and will be televised on ESPN.
