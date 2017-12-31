  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Lady Aggies win pair

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 01/28/2018 - 12:36am
T. Scott Boatright
Photo by CONNIE HENNEN - Olivia Hennen (about to shoot a shot) poured in 14 points Thursday to lead the Choudrant Lady Aggies to a 52-24 home win over Forest.

CHOUDRANT— Olivia Hennen poured in 17 points Friday night as she led Choudrant High School to a 58-32 home over Family Community Christian.

Alexus Tate added 10 points for the Lady Aggies, who moved to 25-5 overall and 6-0 in District 4-B..

Choudrant 52, Forest 24 (Thursday)

CHOUDRANT — Olivia Hennen scored 14 points, including eight in the final stanza, as she paced the Choudrant Lady Aggies to a home win over Forest Thursday night.

Skylar Barnett and Emma Underwood added six points each for Choudrant.

