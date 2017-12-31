› Home ›
Lady Aggies win pair
CHOUDRANT— Olivia Hennen poured in 17 points Friday night as she led Choudrant High School to a 58-32 home over Family Community Christian.
Alexus Tate added 10 points for the Lady Aggies, who moved to 25-5 overall and 6-0 in District 4-B..
Choudrant 52, Forest 24 (Thursday)
CHOUDRANT — Olivia Hennen scored 14 points, including eight in the final stanza, as she paced the Choudrant Lady Aggies to a home win over Forest Thursday night.
Skylar Barnett and Emma Underwood added six points each for Choudrant.
