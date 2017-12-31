  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Ruston girls top Lady Rebs

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 01/28/2018 - 12:32am
McWain leads way with 27 points
T. Scott Boatright
Leader photo by T. SCOTT BOATRGHT - Ruston’s Amani McWain (20) led the way with 20 points as the Lady Bearcats beat West Monroe 61-53 in District 2-5A action Friday night.

Amani McWain poured in 27 points for Ruston High School Friday night as the Lady Bearcats roared to a 61-53 home win over West Monroe.

McWain saved her best for last, scoring 10 points in the final stanza as the Lady Bearcats pulled away.

Ruston moved out to a 47-4 advantage with 4:05 remaining on an Aniyah Roane putback before Alexius’ Austin’s 3-pointer pushed the RHS lead to 50-43.

Austin finished with 16 points on the night.

Ruston maintained at least a seven-point lead the rest of the way to move to 17-10 overall and 4-2 in District 2-5A.

