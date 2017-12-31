  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Napper selected as chair of LTA

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/26/2018 - 12:30pm
Derek J. Amaya
The Louisiana Travel Association, formerly known as the Louisiana Travel Promotion Association, recently voted to install Travis Napper, president/CEO of the Ruston Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau, as chairman of the board of directors.

“It is an honor to be able to serve the membership of LTA that is spread across the state,” Napper said.

