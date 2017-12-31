› Home ›
JA Mardi Gras festival, parade set
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/26/2018 - 12:28pm
in
Heather Small Hawley
The Junior Auxiliary of Ruston recently announced Ruston’s inaugural Mardi Gras Festival: Jazzin’ It Up to be held from 4 to 10 p.m. Feb. 10 at Railroad Park.
“The festival will include a Mardi Gras marketplace to include food trucks, live music, local vendors, and more,” said Rose Kebe, chair of the JA Mardi Gras Committee, adding that a parade will also take place starting at 6 p.m.
