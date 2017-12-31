› Home ›
Grambling State ramps up major construction project
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/26/2018 - 12:27pm
in
Will Sutton, GSU Media Bureau
GRAMBLING — Grambling State University is starting a major reconstruction project, restoring several campus buildings to more extensive use as a part of a $2 million effort.
Like a number of individuals and businesses in northern Louisiana, GSU suffered a lot of building damage during a March 2016 flood. Several days of heavy rain brought more than 25 inches of rain to the area, including 20.66 inches at the Monroe Regional Airport, between March 8-11. Scores of people were displaced, and many businesses and homes were damaged, some permanently.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos