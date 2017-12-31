› Home ›
Parish employee faces theft charge
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/26/2018 - 12:25pm
in
Nancy Bergeron
A Lincoln Parish Police Jury employee has been charged with stealing more than $9,000 in cash collected from the parish landfill.
Sylvia Marie Turner, 61, of 1203 Arnold Road in Choudrant, was arrested Thursday morning and charged with one count of felony theft over $5,000 but less than $25,000. She was booked into the Lincoln Parish Detention Center and later released on bond.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos