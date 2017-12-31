  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Parish employee faces theft charge

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/26/2018 - 12:25pm
Nancy Bergeron
A Lincoln Parish Police Jury employee has been charged with stealing more than $9,000 in cash collected from the parish landfill.

Sylvia Marie Turner, 61, of 1203 Arnold Road in Choudrant, was arrested Thursday morning and charged with one count of felony theft over $5,000 but less than $25,000. She was booked into the Lincoln Parish Detention Center and later released on bond.

