› Home ›
NCLAC prepares for Mardi Gras Ball
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/26/2018 - 12:17pm
in
Jessica Slaughter
NCLAC is looking forward to next weekend’s Krewe of Allegro Mardi Gras Ball, where we have a wonderful silent auction planned for ball guests.
Today we’d like to thank the supportive artists, businesses, and individuals from whom we receive donations to make the auction possible.
Note: If you haven’t bought your ball ticket yet, you still have time.
Call Libby at the Dixie Center Box Office at 255-1450 before 3 p.m. today.
The event will be held Feb. 3 at the Ruston Civic Center.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos