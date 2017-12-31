  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

NCLAC prepares for Mardi Gras Ball

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/26/2018 - 12:17pm
in
Jessica Slaughter
Slaughter 2018.jpg

NCLAC is looking forward to next weekend’s Krewe of Allegro Mardi Gras Ball, where we have a wonderful silent auction planned for ball guests.

Today we’d like to thank the supportive artists, businesses, and individuals from whom we receive donations to make the auction possible.

Note: If you haven’t bought your ball ticket yet, you still have time.

Call Libby at the Dixie Center Box Office at 255-1450 before 3 p.m. today.

The event will be held Feb. 3 at the Ruston Civic Center.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share