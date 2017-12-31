› Home ›
Grambling to play doubleheader at UAPB
Grambling State University’s men’s and women’s basketball teams hit the road Saturday to play a doubleheader at the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Shakyla Hill (with ball above) and the Lady Tigers stand at 7-11 overall and 4-3 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference and will play at UAPB (3-14, 1-6 SWAC) at 5 p.m. Saturday. The G-Men (8-12 overall, 4-3 SWAC) will take on the Golden Lions (7-14, 7-0 SWAC) around 7 p.m. Saturday following the women’s game.
