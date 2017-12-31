› Home ›
1987-88 Dunkin’ Dogs to be honored
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/26/2018 - 12:13pm
The 1987-88 Louisiana Tech men’s basketball team (pictured above) will be honored on Legends Night as the Bulldogs play host to Southern Missisissippi at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Thomas Assembly Center.
