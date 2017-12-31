  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Techsters prepare for rivalry week at TAC

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/26/2018 - 12:12pm
Home games set vs. Old Dominion tonight, WKU on Sunday afternoon
Leader Sports Service
Leader file photo - Lady Techsters head coach Brooke Stoehr will lead her squad in home contests against Old Dominion at 6:30 p.m. today and versus Western Kentucky at 2 p.m. Sunday.

When legendary Louisiana Tech Hall of Fame coach Leon Barmore was asked this week his opinion on the top rivalries in Lady Techster basketball history, the man who built the Ruston-based program into a national contender for three decades fired off a pretty impressive list.

Tennessee. Stephen F. Austin. Texas. Southern Cal.

All programs that Louisiana Tech battled with during their hay day on a national level.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

