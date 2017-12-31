› Home ›
Techsters prepare for rivalry week at TAC
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/26/2018 - 12:12pm
Home games set vs. Old Dominion tonight, WKU on Sunday afternoon
Leader Sports Service
When legendary Louisiana Tech Hall of Fame coach Leon Barmore was asked this week his opinion on the top rivalries in Lady Techster basketball history, the man who built the Ruston-based program into a national contender for three decades fired off a pretty impressive list.
Tennessee. Stephen F. Austin. Texas. Southern Cal.
All programs that Louisiana Tech battled with during their hay day on a national level.
