Ain't got no place for prosperity preachers

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/26/2018 - 12:03pm
Mark Rainwater, Editor Farmerville Gazette
There are occasions where in this space we wander around a while before we get to the meat of the matter. This isn’t one of those occasions.

I’m not a fan of prosperity preaching.

And though it wasn’t as widespread as it is today, it’s something that also bothered the apostle Paul 2,000 years ago.

In his second letter to Timothy, he wrote about a “time is coming when people will not endure sound teaching, but having itching ears will accumulate for themselves teachers to suit their own passions.”

