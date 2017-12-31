› Home ›
Remembering the space shuttle Columbia tragedy
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/26/2018 - 12:01pm
in
Heather Small Hawley
It felt like an earthquake. Or at least what I think an earthquake would feel like. All of the windows in my bedroom were shaking in their frames and I remember my mom rushing to get me from the back of the house.
The loud ripping and booming sounds coming from all around us were terrible.
When I asked her what was happening, we heard my dad yell for us to come outside.
The large white streaks in the sky trailed close behind what looked to be some sort of comet
.
