‘This is just a drill’
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 01/25/2018 - 10:40am
Responders practice mass casualty skills
Nancy Bergeron
Three Louisiana Tech University students are “dead” and 12 “recovering” from gunshot “wounds” today after a domestic squabble erupted in “gunfire” during a volleyball game on the school campus.
The alleged “shooter” is in custody after being stopped by Northern Louisiana Medical Center personnel as he tried to enter the emergency room.
That was the scenario in Wednesday’s active shooter drill designed to give the Ruston Fire Department and NLMC’s emergency department an opportunity to practice their response to a mass-casualty situation.
