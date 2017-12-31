  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

‘This is just a drill’

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 01/25/2018 - 10:40am
in
Responders practice mass casualty skills
Nancy Bergeron
012518 mock drill talking.jpg
Leader photo by NANCY BERGERON - Ruston firefighter Dexter Butler questions “victim” Malanie Howard about her “injuries” during Wednesday’s mock mass casualty drill.

Three Louisiana Tech University students are “dead” and 12 “recovering” from gunshot “wounds” today after a domestic squabble erupted in “gunfire” during a volleyball game on the school campus.

The alleged “shooter” is in custody after being stopped by Northern Louisiana Medical Center personnel as he tried to enter the emergency room.

That was the scenario in Wednesday’s active shooter drill designed to give the Ruston Fire Department and NLMC’s emergency department an opportunity to practice their response to a mass-casualty situation.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share