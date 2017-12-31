› Home ›
Miss GSU competes for spot in Ebony
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 01/25/2018 - 10:35am
Supporters must vote for Roberson by Wednesday
Derek J. Amaya
Miss Grambling State University needs the public’s help to vote her into the Ebony magazine’s Top 10 Historically Black Colleges and Universities Campus Queens.
Jimmitriv “Jimmi” Roberson, a senior biology student at GSU, is one of 63 HBCU queens competing for a spot in the Top 10 and a feature in the magazine that covers African American issues.
Those interested in voting for Roberson can visit http://www.ebony.com/campusqueens-2017/contestant/grambling-state-univer....
