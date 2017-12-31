› Home ›
Tech basketball Legends Weekend coming up
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 01/25/2018 - 10:31am
in
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech will be recognizing two very special teams on back-to-back days Saturday and Sunday as the Athletic Department is holding Legend’s Days for both the Lady Techsters and the Bulldogs basketball programs.
The Bulldogs will host Southern Miss at 6 p.m. Saturday inside the Thomas Assembly Center for its Legends Day, celebrating the 30th-year anniversary of the 1987-88 team.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos