LA Tech sets baseball, softball fan day
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 01/25/2018 - 10:30am
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech fans are invited to attend a joint Bulldog baseball-Lady Techster softball fan fest set for 1 p.m. Feb. 3 at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park.
The event will be free and will include inflatable games, interactive baseball and softball drill stations, poster giveaways, team autographs and Tech spirit squads, including Champ. Tech fans will have an opportunity to interact with head coach Lane Burroughs and the Bulldog baseball players and head coach Mark Montgomery and the Lady Techster softball players.
