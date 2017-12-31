› Home ›
RPAR Women’s Tennis League deadline is Feb. 13
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 01/25/2018 - 10:29am
in
The ladies of C.O.R.T. — City of Ruston Tennis — braved Tuesday morning’s chilly weather and had a group tennis lesson with instructor Patrick Stanton (pictured above). C.O.R.T. is looking for women players of all skill levels for a spring league. Play begins at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 27 at the Ruston Parks and Recreation Municipal courts and runs every Tuesday morning for approximately eight weeks. Sign-up for C.O.R.T. at RPAR by 5 p.m. Feb. 13. The registration fee is $30, which includes all leagues during 2018.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos