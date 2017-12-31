› Home ›
Four prep girls teams living hoops dreams
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 01/25/2018 - 10:27am
in
T. Scott Boatright
It’s no secret that the Simsboro High School boys basketball team is rolling toward a potential state championship this season with a record of 28-3 and big wins over significantly bigger schools like Ruston and Neville.
But this year some of Lincoln Parish’s girls teams are turning in seasons that are making fans of the parish tradition of excellence by the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters’ and Grambling State Lady Tigers’ hoops history proud.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos