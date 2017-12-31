› Home ›
Attend public forum meeting
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 01/25/2018 - 10:21am
The future of Lincoln Parish education is the enhanced school calendar.
Lincoln Parish school Superintendent Mike Milstead envisions the day when all students in the parish will have the option of taking advantage of a longer school year.
If — or when — that happens, the 210-day enhanced school calendar may one day replace the 180-day traditional school calendar.
However, taking that significant step requires a communitywide effort to fully grasp and understand the direction the school district needs to go with the calendar.
