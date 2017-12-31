› Home ›
Local NAACP branch thanks supporters of banquet
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/24/2018 - 11:58am
in
The Lincoln Parish Branch NAACP would like to sincerely thank all of the supporters of the Freedom Fund Banquet held at the Ruston Civic Center on Jan. 13 for their attendance and participation.
Thanks to the sponsors, Third District Attorney John Belton and family and Dr. Rhonda Puritt, all local and state elected officials and candidates, area businesses and other organizations, regional and local NAACP branches, and all local and area churches and community members.
