Fourpeat: If it’s January, it’s utilities
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/24/2018 - 11:55am
Nancy Bergeron
There’s a pattern shaping up in Ruston and very unscientific research wonders if it may be more than just a fluke.
For four consecutive Januarys, the city has dealt with significant utility issues, some upbeat; others, not so much.
The saga began even before Mayor Ronny Walker took office, when in December 2014, the city’s computer system crashed, causing the loss of about six weeks worth of utility data.
For two months after the new administration began on Jan. 1, 2015, officials wrestled with the crash. Bills were delayed to some customers. But by March, things were back on track.
