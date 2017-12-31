› Home ›
Students, teachers earn recognition
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/24/2018 - 11:53am
Lincoln Parish recently recognized some of the brightest and most influential youngsters and faculty the community offers during the 10th annual Lincoln Parish Schools Student and Teach of the Year Awards Gala.
Local students GiGi Daughtry, 11, Jason Willis, 13, and Blake Rhymes and local teachers Paige Harvey, Sunny Mitchell, Roxanne Holton and Chris Cavin were all recognized as students and teachers of the year.
Just being recognized during the honorable mentions portion of the gala is a true accomplishment and a test of how great someone is.
