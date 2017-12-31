› Home ›
Simsboro takes down Neville, Forest
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/24/2018 - 11:51am
T. Scott Boatright
The Class B Simsboro Tigers played giant killers again Monday night, defeating Class 4A Neville 59-50 at home before hitting the road for a 81-42 District 2-B win at Forest on Tuesday.
SHS now stands at 28-3 overall and 3-0 in district play.
Jakemin Abney led Simsboro in the win over Neville with 20 points while Deonte Levingston added 18 points and Kalep Crane 12 chipped in with 12.
Crane led the way in the win over Forest with 20 points while Levingston added 16 and Gianni Nelson hit for 14.
