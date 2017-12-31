› Home ›
Lady Cougars top Delta Charter
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/24/2018 - 11:48am
T. Scott Boatright
Anna Larr Roberson poured in 29 points Monday night to lead the Cedar Creek Lady Cougars to a 53-52 home win over Delta Charter School at Cougars Gym.
Savannah Rojas added 13 points and Ali Freeman chipped in with eight for the Lady Cougars.
The Lady Cougars also took a 25-24 road win at Ouachita Christian on Tuesday night to move to 22-2 overall and 9-1 in District 2-1A.
Jonesboro Hodge 55, Lincoln Prep 42
The Lincoln Preparatory School Lady Panthers suffered their first loss of the season Monday as they fell in District 1-1A play at Jonesboro Hodge.
