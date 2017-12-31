  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Tech releases 2018 gridiron slate

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/24/2018 - 11:46am
Leader Sports Service
Photo by TOM MORRIS/LATechSportsPix.com - Louisiana Tech wil play host to five home games at Joe Aillet Stadium during the 2018 season.

On Tuesday, Conference USA officials announced the league’s 2018 football schedule, which officially completes Louisiana Tech’s 12-game slate for next fall.

The 14-team alignment for the 2018 season will again feature each team playing eight conference games, along with four non-league contests. The 2017 alignment will feature seven teams in the East Division and seven teams in the West Division.

