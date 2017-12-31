› Home ›
Tech releases 2018 gridiron slate
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/24/2018 - 11:46am
in
Leader Sports Service
On Tuesday, Conference USA officials announced the league’s 2018 football schedule, which officially completes Louisiana Tech’s 12-game slate for next fall.
The 14-team alignment for the 2018 season will again feature each team playing eight conference games, along with four non-league contests. The 2017 alignment will feature seven teams in the East Division and seven teams in the West Division.
