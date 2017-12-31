› Home ›
School district hosts public forum
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/24/2018 - 11:35am
Officials answer questions about enhanced school calendar
Derek J. Amaya
More than 150 parents and faculty attended the first of two Lincoln Parish school district Enhanced School Calendar public forums Tuesday to discuss the upcoming pilot program.
A panel of school officials and community advocates answered several questions relating to the curriculum, registration and the future of the program.
Come the beginning of June, Cypress Spring and Glen View Elementary schools will be the sites of the enhanced school calendar pilot program.
