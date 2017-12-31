  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
School district hosts public forum

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/24/2018 - 11:35am
Officials answer questions about enhanced school calendar
Derek J. Amaya
Leader photo by DEREK J. AMAYA - Lincoln Parish Police Jury district 12 member Annette Straughter, who also serves as a community advisor, left, and Cypress Springs principal Mary Kilgore, second from left, field questions about the enhanced school calendar pilot program during a public forum Tuesday at Trinity United Methodist Church.

More than 150 parents and faculty attended the first of two Lincoln Parish school district Enhanced School Calendar public forums Tuesday to discuss the upcoming pilot program.

A panel of school officials and community advocates answered several questions relating to the curriculum, registration and the future of the program.

Come the beginning of June, Cypress Spring and Glen View Elementary schools will be the sites of the enhanced school calendar pilot program.

