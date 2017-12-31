› Home ›
‘Laissez les bons temps rouler’: Krewe of Allegro to host Mardi Gras Ball
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/24/2018 - 11:33am
in
Heather Small Hawley
The Krewe of Allegro will celebrate its 19th annual Mardi Gras Ball and Silent Auction at 7 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Ruston Civic Center.
“It’s the social event of the season and not to be missed by anyone who enjoys a fine evening out with dinner, dancing and supporting the arts culture of the area,” said Amanda Quimby, marketing director for the Ruston Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau, in a previous interview.
“Live music will be provided Earshot Graffiti, playing all your favorite old school soul, funk and classic songs,” Quimby said.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos