  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

‘Laissez les bons temps rouler’: Krewe of Allegro to host Mardi Gras Ball

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/24/2018 - 11:33am
in
Heather Small Hawley

The Krewe of Allegro will celebrate its 19th annual Mardi Gras Ball and Silent Auction at 7 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Ruston Civic Center.

“It’s the social event of the season and not to be missed by anyone who enjoys a fine evening out with dinner, dancing and supporting the arts culture of the area,” said Amanda Quimby, marketing director for the Ruston Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau, in a previous interview.

“Live music will be provided Earshot Graffiti, playing all your favorite old school soul, funk and classic songs,” Quimby said.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share