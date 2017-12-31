› Home ›
Students, teachers of the year recognized
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/23/2018 - 11:18am
Derek J. Amaya
Local students GiGi Daughtry, 11, Jason Willis, 13, and Blake Rhymes and local teachers Paige Harvey, Sunny Mitchell, Roxanne Holton and Chris Cavin were all recognized as students and teachers of the year.
The students and teachers were recognized Monday during the 10th annual Lincoln Parish Schools Student and Teacher of the Year Awards Gala for their contributions in Lincoln Parish classrooms.
GiGi, a fifth grader from A.E. Phillips Laboratory School, is an honor roll student who achieved both advanced and mastery scores on both math and English language arts standardized tests.
