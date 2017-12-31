  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Students, teachers of the year recognized

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/23/2018 - 11:18am
Derek J. Amaya
Leader photos by DEREK J. AMAYA - Ruston Elementary School teacher Sunny Mitchell, A.E. Phillips Laboratory School teacher Paige Harvey, Ruston Junior High School teacher Roxanne Holton and Choudrant High School teacher Chris Cavin were all recognized as teachers of the year during the gala Monday.

Local students GiGi Daughtry, 11, Jason Willis, 13, and Blake Rhymes and local teachers Paige Harvey, Sunny Mitchell, Roxanne Holton and Chris Cavin were all recognized as students and teachers of the year.

The students and teachers were recognized Monday during the 10th annual Lincoln Parish Schools Student and Teacher of the Year Awards Gala for their contributions in Lincoln Parish classrooms.

GiGi, a fifth grader from A.E. Phillips Laboratory School, is an honor roll student who achieved both advanced and mastery scores on both math and English language arts standardized tests.

