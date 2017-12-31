  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Mayor outlines Central Parkway plan

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/23/2018 - 11:11am
Proposal seeks to control growth, protect neighborhoods along U.S. 167
Nancy Bergeron

Systematically controlling growth along the U.S. 167 corridor through Ruston, while at the same time protecting the adjacent neighborhoods.

That’s the goal of a series of proposed changes to the city’s zoning code presented by Mayor Ronny Walker to the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission during a special meeting Monday night.

The proposed changes create a Central Parkway that spans the north-south length of the city along U.S. 167 and outlines the categories of development allowed in each of the parkway’s four sections.

