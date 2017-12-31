  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Grambling baseball schedule announced

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/23/2018 - 11:04am
Leader Sports Service
Leader fle photo - Grambling State baseball coach James Cooper will see his Tigers play their home opener on Feb. 20 against Wiley College.

GRAMBLING — Grambling State University head baseball coach James Cooper announced the 2018 baseball schedule on Friday as the Tigers will play 46 games, including matchups against a pair of SEC powers, LSU and Arkansas.

The Tigers, who captured the 2017 Southwestern Athletic Conference West Division title, open the season in New Orleans to take part in the Andre Dawson Classic Feb. 16-18. Grambling State will face off against conference rivals Southern, Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Alcorn State.

