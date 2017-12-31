› Home ›
Grambling baseball schedule announced
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/23/2018 - 11:04am
in
Leader Sports Service
GRAMBLING — Grambling State University head baseball coach James Cooper announced the 2018 baseball schedule on Friday as the Tigers will play 46 games, including matchups against a pair of SEC powers, LSU and Arkansas.
The Tigers, who captured the 2017 Southwestern Athletic Conference West Division title, open the season in New Orleans to take part in the Andre Dawson Classic Feb. 16-18. Grambling State will face off against conference rivals Southern, Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Alcorn State.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos